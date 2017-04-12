版本:
BRIEF-Barry Callebaut CFO expects very strong positive FY free cash flow

April 12 Barry Callebaut

* CFO Victor Balli says expects to see very strong positive free cash flow for the full year

* CFO says no plans to further improve the margin in gourmet & specialities business, seeks to preserve current level

* CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique says confident to meet volume growth guidance of 4-6 percent by 2018

* CEO says company is deleveraging, but wants to keep financial flexibility to do bolt-on acquisitions

* CFO says expects global cocoa bean surplus of around 200,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
