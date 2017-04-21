版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Barry Rowan to join GOGO as CFO

April 21 Gogo Inc

* Barry Rowan to join GOGO as chief financial officer

* Says Rowan will assume position of chief financial officer (CFO) on May 4, 2017 following company's Q1 earnings report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐