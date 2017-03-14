版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-BASF inorganic specialties divestiture creates new business named Callery

March 14 Callery LLC -

* divestiture was facilitated by Edgewater Capital in combination with Callery management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
