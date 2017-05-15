BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

May 15 Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* BASI reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $6.359 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank

* Bioanalytical Systems-evaluating among others, potential disposition of certain assets, possible sale of West Lafayette building to repay indebtedness

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board continues to weigh options and timing for hiring a new CEO, to fill position vacated in November of 2016

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc- qtrly revenue rose on preclinical services revenues due to an overall rise in number of studies in Q2 versus prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: