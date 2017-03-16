BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k -
sec filing
* Basic energy services-anticipates total revenues will be
significantly lower and loss from operations will be
significantly higher for year ended december 31, 2016
* Basic energy services - in connection with the emergence
of bankruptcy proceedings among other things, expects recording
a significant reorganization gain
* Basic energy services-not in position to provide specific
estimates of anticipated significant changes in results of
operations from fy 2015 to fy 2016
