BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Basic energy services-anticipates total revenues will be significantly lower and loss from operations will be significantly higher for year ended december 31, 2016

* Basic energy services - in connection with the emergence of bankruptcy proceedings among other things, expects recording a significant reorganization gain

* Basic energy services-not in position to provide specific estimates of anticipated significant changes in results of operations from fy 2015 to fy 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
