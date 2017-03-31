版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services posts Q4 adj. loss per share $1.41

March 31 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic Energy Services reports updated final fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $155.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.41 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic currently anticipates 2017 maintenance capital expenditures to be $70.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
