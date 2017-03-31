BRIEF-Basic Energy Services posts Q4 adj. loss per share $1.41

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says issues presentation in response to Marcato Capital Management's press release on May 22
March 31 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic Energy Services reports updated final fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $155.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.41 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic currently anticipates 2017 maintenance capital expenditures to be $70.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"