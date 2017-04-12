版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services says CEO's 2016 compensation was $13.2 mln

April 12 Basic Energy Services Inc:

* Basic Energy Services Inc- CEO T.M. Patterson's 2016 total compensation $13.2 million versus $3.2 million in 2015 -sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p7oP1L Further company coverage:
