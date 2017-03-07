版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million

March 7 Basic Energy Services Inc:

* Sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million

* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐