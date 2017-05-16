版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 13:20 BJT

BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank says price range for placement of participation certificates at CHF 66-72 apiece

May 16 BASLER KANTONALBANK

* PRICE RANGE FOR PLACEMENT OF PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES AT CHF 66-72 APIECE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
