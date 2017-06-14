版本:
BRIEF-BAT sees Reynolds deal closing next month after general meeting

June 14 British American Tobacco Plc

* Publication of circular and prospectus in connection with proposed acquisition of reynolds american inc.

* Says to hold meeting on 19 july to propose resolution to approve proposed takeover of reynolds

* Sees deal closing on or around 25 july 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
