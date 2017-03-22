版本:
BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb Canada launches bepreve 1.5 pct w/v for allergic conjunctivitis

March 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Bausch + Lomb - Bausch + Lomb Canada launches bepreve (bepotastine besilate ophthalmic solution) 1.5 pct w/v for allergic conjunctivitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
