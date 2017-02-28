版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Baxter and Scinopharm announce partnership for generic oncology injectables

Feb 28 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter and Scinopharm announce exclusive strategic partnership for generic oncology injectables

* Baxter International Inc - under terms of partnership, Baxter and Scinopharm will collaborate on product development and manufacturing

* Baxter International Inc - Baxter will hold commercialization rights, with products included in arrangement expected to launch beginning in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐