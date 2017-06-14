版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Baxter announces agreement with Dorizoe Lifesciences to further expand generic injectables pipeline

June 14 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter announces agreement with dorizoe lifesciences to further expand generic injectables pipeline

* Baxter International inc says financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Baxter -dorizoe will work with baxter to perform certain product development activities, and baxter will hold worldwide manufacturing and commercialization rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


