BRIEF-Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval, commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

June 7 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch
of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline
* Baxter International - FDA approval and commercial launch
of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline in three
commonly prescribed formulations
* Baxter International Inc- remains committed to providing
additional premixes in an effort to advance pharmacy efficiency
and patient care.
* Baxter International Inc - Baxter's ready-to-use
clindamycin injection in saline is now available to customers in
United States
