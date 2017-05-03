版本:
BRIEF-Baxter International says received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology

May 3 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter International Inc - received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology

* Baxter International Inc - Baxter plans to have first patient on therapy with new system, as part of a clinical trial in 2018

* Baxter International Inc - regulatory submission is expected in 2019 for new peritoneal dialysis technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
