BRIEF-Baxter International says received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter International Inc - received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology
* Baxter International Inc - Baxter plans to have first patient on therapy with new system, as part of a clinical trial in 2018
* Baxter International Inc - regulatory submission is expected in 2019 for new peritoneal dialysis technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.