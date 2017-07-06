FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv university and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide
2017年7月6日 / 中午12点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv university and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky medical center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide

* Baxter International Inc says additional details of agreements were not disclosed

* Baxter -under terms, will exclusively license TAU technology innovation momentum fund technology in one license agreement

* Baxter -under terms, will exclusively TAU and TASMC technology in second license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

