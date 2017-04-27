版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

April 27 Bay Bancorp Inc-

* Bay Bancorp Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Bay Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2017 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐