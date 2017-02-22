版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Bayer confident it will receive CFIUS approval for Monsanto takeover

Feb 22 Bayer Ag

* Ceo says assume that we will receive cfius approval for monsanto takeover Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
