BRIEF-Bayer eyes more robust growth in agriculture towards yr-end

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Bayer
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018
* Condon says likely to first see pickup in farming activity in Latam, eastern Europe, Asia;
* Markets in U.S. and Europe yet to remain relatively weak this year Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.