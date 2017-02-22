版本:
BRIEF-Bayer eyes more robust growth in agriculture towards yr-end

Feb 22 Bayer

* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018

* Condon says likely to first see pickup in farming activity in Latam, eastern Europe, Asia;

* Markets in U.S. and Europe yet to remain relatively weak this year Further company coverage:
