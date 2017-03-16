版本:
BRIEF-Bayer says invests $8.1 mln in soybean advancement in the Midwest

March 16 Bayer

* Bayer says invests $8.1 million in soybean advancement in the midwest

* Bayer - new expansion is one of three soybean research stations bayer will open in 2017

* Bayer - in the coming years, bayer plans to expand the credenz platform by introducing new trait technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
