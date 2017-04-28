版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer still sees competition after Monsanto takeover

April 28 Bayer AG CEO at AGM

* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
