BRIEF-Baylin qtrly loss per share $0.08

May 8 Baylin Technologies Inc:

* Baylin reports continued positive adjusted EBITDA

* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Says anticipate quarter-over-quarter spending to increase through balance of fiscal 2017 in comparison to 2016

* Baylin Technologies - "management will explore opportunities to increase scale of our business through a strategic, accretive acquisition or acquisitions"