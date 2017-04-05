版本:
BRIEF-Baylin Technologies announces forthcoming retirement of CFO James Newell

April 5 Baylin Technologies Inc

* Baylin Technologies announces forthcoming retirement of CFO James Newell

* Says CFO James Newell to retire

* Baylin Technologies Inc - Audit committee has commenced search for a new CFO and we expect to complete that process "within a reasonable timeframe" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
