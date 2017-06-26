BRIEF-Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 Baytex Energy Corp:
* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%
* Baytex Energy - based on field estimates for June, average production during Q2 is estimated at 72,500 boe/d representing a 5% increase over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says estimate our production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d
* Baytex Energy Corp - for second half of 2017, co entered into hedges on approximately 48% of net wti exposure with 9% fixed at us$54.46/bbl
* During Q2, exploration and development capital expenditures are estimated at $78 million
* Baytex Energy Corp - in Canada, q2/2017 production is estimated at 34,000 boe/d, an increase of 2% over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says have elected to maintain 2017 production guidance at 68,000 to 70,000 boe/d
* Baytex Energy Corp - production from eagle ford area properties during q2/2017 is estimated at 38,500 boe/d, an increase of 7% over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says net debt totaled approximately $1.9 billion at may 31, 2017
* Maintaining our capital budget guidance at $325 to $350 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.