BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35

May 4 Baytex Energy Corp
* Baytex Q1 2017 production increases 6%
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.35
* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d
(79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016
* Baytex Energy Corp - in quarter, produced 36,081 boe/d in
Eagle Ford,increase of 8% from Q4/2016, and 33,217 boe/d in
Canada, an increase of 5% from Q4/2016
* Baytex Energy Corp qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales
$260.5 million versus $233.1 million last quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: