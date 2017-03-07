BRIEF-Baytex reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.36

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 7 Baytex Energy Corp:
* Baytex reports 2016 results, strong reserves growth in the Eagle Ford and resumption of drilling activity in Canada
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.36
* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 65,136 boe/d (79pct oil and NGL) during Q4
* Baytex Energy Corp- have also initiated 2017 drilling program at Peace River with two rigs currently running
* Baytex Energy Corp - expect to deliver 3-4pct exit rate production growth this year
* Baytex Energy Corp- plan to drill a total of 11 net multi-lateral horizontal wells and 8 net stratigraphic test wells at Peace River in 2017
* Baytex Energy Corp - our 2017 production guidance range is 66,000 to 70,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration
* Sees 2017 development capital expenditures of $300 million to $350 million
* Baytex Energy Corp - for full-year, approximately 70pct of our planned capital expenditures will be directed to our Eagle Ford operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm