BRIEF-BBC, ITV launch BritBox video streaming service in U.S.

March 7 ITV Plc :

* BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S.

* BritBox is now available for $6.99 per month, after an introductory free trial period

* BritBox includes a "Now" category, which provides British soaps, other programs, as soon as 24-hours after UK broadcast