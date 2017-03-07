版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-BBC, ITV launch BritBox video streaming service in U.S.

March 7 ITV Plc :

* BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S.

* BritBox is now available for $6.99 per month, after an introductory free trial period

* BritBox includes a “Now” category, which provides British soaps, other programs, as soon as 24-hours after UK broadcast Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐