BRIEF-BB&T Corp says issued and sold $1 bln aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022

March 21 BB&T Corp

* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022

* BB&T Corp - also issued and sold $350 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022