BRIEF-BB&T Corp says issued and sold $1 bln aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 BB&T Corp
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* BB&T Corp - also issued and sold $350 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nH5G6l) Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock