BRIEF-BB&T Corp's ‍capital actions include recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03-$0.33

June 28 BB&T Corp:

* BB&T Corp - ‍capital actions include a recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03 to $0.33, a 10-percent increase​

* Bb&T Corp - plan also incorporates other uses of capital including capital distributions of up to $1.88 billion in share repurchase transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
