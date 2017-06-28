BRIEF-BB&T Corp's ‍capital actions include recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03-$0.33

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 BB&T Corp:
* BB&T Corp - capital actions include a recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03 to $0.33, a 10-percent increase
* Bb&T Corp - plan also incorporates other uses of capital including capital distributions of up to $1.88 billion in share repurchase transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space