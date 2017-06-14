版本:
2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct

June 14 Bb&T Corp

* bb&t increases prime lending rate

* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
