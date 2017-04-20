BRIEF-BB&T Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

April 20 BB&T Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74 excluding items
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by
record quarterly revenues and expense control
* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $2.8 billion
* Qtrly taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for
Q1, up $52 million from Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were
$142.0 billion compared to $142.3 billion for Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.0 percent versus
12.2 percent last year
* Qtrly average deposits were $161.4 billion compared to
$160.1 billion for prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* During quarter, terminated $2.9 billion of higher-cost
FHLB advances, resulting in a pre-tax loss on early
extinguishment of $0.30 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $2.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $1,649 mln vs.
$1,568 mln last year
* Qtrly excluding purchased credit impaired loans, provision
for credit losses was $146 mln vs $133 mln for prior quarter
