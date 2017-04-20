BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion

April 20 BB&T Corp

* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control

* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $2.8 billion

* Qtrly taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q1, up $52 million from Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were $142.0 billion compared to $142.3 billion for Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.0 percent versus 12.2 percent last year

* Qtrly average deposits were $161.4 billion compared to $160.1 billion for prior quarter

* Q1 loss per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* BB&T - During quarter, terminated $2.9 billion of higher-cost fhlb advances, resulting in a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of $0.30 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $1,649 million versus. $1,568 million last year

* BB&T Corp - Qtrly excluding purchased credit impaired loans, provision for credit losses was $146 million versus $133 million for prior quarter