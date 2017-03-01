BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Bcbg Max Azria Group Inc
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
* Has obtained a commitment of $45 million in new financing and also filed a chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Canadian affiliate commencing separate filing for voluntary reorganization proceedings under canada's bankruptcy and insolvency act
* Certain term loan lenders during course of chapter 11 process have committed to provide new financing of up to $45 million
* DIP financing will be used for ordinary working capital purposes and to ensure normal operations during chapter 11 process
* Also taking steps to close its freestanding stores in canada, and consolidate its operations in europe and japan
* Expects to complete reorganization within six months; stores will remain open during this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.