BRIEF-BCE Q1 earnings per share C$0.78

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 26 BCE Inc:
* BCE reports first quarter 2017 results, announces updated 2017 financial targets
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.87 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.78
* Q1 revenue c$5.384 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$5.37 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BCE Inc sees revenue growth of 4% - 6% in 2017
* BCE Inc sees adjusted EBITDA growth 4% - 6% for 2017
* BCE Inc sees adjusted EPS $3.30 - $3.40 for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$3.43, revenue view c$22.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts