BRIEF-BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings

May 12 Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings increasing total gross proceeds to $4.95 billion

* Says with exercise of options, total gross proceeds for offerings is approximately $4.95 billion

* Becton Dickinson-to use proceeds from offerings to finance portion of cash consideration payable in connection with announced acquisition of C. R. Bard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
