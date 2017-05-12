BRIEF-BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Becton Dickinson and Co:
* BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings increasing total gross proceeds to $4.95 billion
* Says with exercise of options, total gross proceeds for offerings is approximately $4.95 billion
* Becton Dickinson-to use proceeds from offerings to finance portion of cash consideration payable in connection with announced acquisition of C. R. Bard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project