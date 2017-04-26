BRIEF-BD licenses molecular indexing technology to Roche

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Becton Dickinson And Co:
* Becton Dickinson And Co - has non-exclusively licensed its patented stochastic labelling technology to Roche for multiple commercial applications
* Becton Dickinson And Co - specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada