BRIEF-BD licenses molecular indexing technology to Roche

April 26 Becton Dickinson And Co:

* Becton Dickinson And Co - has non-exclusively licensed its patented stochastic labelling technology to Roche for multiple commercial applications

* Becton Dickinson And Co - specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
