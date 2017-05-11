BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Becton Dickinson And Co :
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Priced its offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock par value $1.00 per share at a public offering price of $176.50 per share
* Priced offerings of $2.25 billion of depositary shares par value $1.00 per share, at a public offering price of $50.00 /share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
