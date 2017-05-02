BRIEF-BD Q2 earnings per share $1.58

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results for 2017 second fiscal quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $1.58
* Q2 revenue $2.969 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $7.73 to $7.83
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue down 3.5 to 4 percent
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $9.35 to $9.45
* Becton Dickinson- sees unfavorable impact to FY 2017 of approximately $50 to $60 million to revenues and approximately $0.20 to $0.25 to adjusted eps
* Becton Dickinson And Co - on a currency-neutral basis, co continues to expect fy adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $9.80
* Becton Dickinson And Co- as reported, company now expects full fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $7.73 and $7.83
* Becton Dickinson- on a currency-neutral basis, continues to expect full fiscal year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $9.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.44, revenue view $12.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Becton Dickinson- including estimated negative impact from foreign currency, co continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.35 and $9.45 for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.