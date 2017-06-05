版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for molecular test for harmful intestinal bacteria causing infectious diarrhea

June 5 Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD receives FDA 510(K) clearance for molecular test for harmful intestinal bacteria causing infectious diarrhea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐