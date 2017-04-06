版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system

April 6 Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system with leucocount reagent assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
