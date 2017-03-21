BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast Group Q4 EPS $1.57

March 21 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Beasley Broadcast Group fourth quarter net revenue increases 89.1% to $53.7 million; pro-forma net revenue rises to $65.8 million reflecting partial quarter contribution from newly acquired stations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 revenue $53.7 million

* Beasley Broadcast - on track to complete greater media integration and realize synergies expected from this transaction within 12 to 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: