2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 2 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $53.7 million

* Beasley broadcast group inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
