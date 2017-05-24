BRIEF-Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Beaufield Resources Inc:
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* Announce acquisition of a 100pct interest in 299 hectare windfall east project from alto ventures ltd
* Beaufield will pay alto $300,000 cash
* Beaufield will issue 2.75 million beaufield shares to alto
* Beaufield Resources - Alto will retain a 1pct net smelter return royalty on property with buyback provision for 0.5pct of NSR by beaufield for $1 million
* Beaufield will subscribe for 2.9 million shares of ALTO at a price of $0.12 per share for proceeds of $350,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.