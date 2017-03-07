BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

March 7 Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 million of senior unsecured notes

* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

