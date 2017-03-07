版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

March 7 Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 million of senior unsecured notes

* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐