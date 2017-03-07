BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Beazer Homes Usa Inc
* Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 million of senior unsecured notes
* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock