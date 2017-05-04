版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Beazer Homes reports qtrly total revenue of $425.5 million

May 4 Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes reports strong second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly total revenue $425.5 million versus $385.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.23

* Backlog units of 2,236 as of march 31, 2017 versus 2,300 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
