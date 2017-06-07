BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization

June 7 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe stores, inc. Announces completion of reorganization
* Bebe stores inc - reached agreement with substantially
all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases
* Bebe stores inc- cost to terminate leases is estimated to
be approximately $65 million.
* Bebe stores inc - company has signed an agreement to sell
its distribution center in benicia, california for approximately
$22 million
* Bebe stores inc - company has transferred both bebe.com
url and international wholesale agreements into its joint
venture (jv) with blue star alliance
* Bebe stores inc - company is also actively seeking to
sell its design center in los angeles, california
* Bebe stores inc - going forward, company anticipates
having no retail operations, and its sole operations will be
collection of royalty income from jv
* Bebe stores -entered into $35 million loan agreement with
gacp finance co, llc to make payments to retail store landlords
pending closing of building sales
* Bebe stores inc - jv has executed a royalty agreement
with a third party for both url and wholesale licenses
