BRIEF-Bebe Stores entered into consulting agreement to sell all merchandise and inventory owned by company, certain units in existing retail stores

* Bebe Stores-On April 18 entered into consulting agreement to, sell all merchandise and inventory owned by co, certain units in existing retail stores

* Bebe Stores Inc- Company currently anticipates that it will close all of stores by end of May 2017

* Bebe Stores - Expects to recognize impairment charge of approximately $20 million, net of deferred rent and other credits, as a result of closing stores

* Bebe Stores Inc- Impairment charge will be recorded in third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2pYDIQM] Further company coverage: