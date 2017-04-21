BRIEF-Bebe Stores entered into consulting agreement to sell all merchandise and inventory owned by company, certain units in existing retail stores

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores-On April 18 entered into consulting agreement to, sell all merchandise and inventory owned by co, certain units in existing retail stores
* Bebe Stores Inc- Company currently anticipates that it will close all of stores by end of May 2017
* Bebe Stores - Expects to recognize impairment charge of approximately $20 million, net of deferred rent and other credits, as a result of closing stores
Bebe Stores Inc- Impairment charge will be recorded in third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022