BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Continuing to explore options with respect to its remaining stores
* Bebe Stores - Co to incur impairment charge related to closed stores of about $2.0 million, will make termination payment to landlord of about $7.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEpW8I] Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year