版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing

April 5 Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing

* Continuing to explore options with respect to its remaining stores

* Bebe Stores - Co to incur impairment charge related to closed stores of about $2.0 million, will make termination payment to landlord of about $7.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEpW8I] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐