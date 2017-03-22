版本:
BRIEF-Bebe Stores says exploring strategic alternatives

March 22 Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores Inc exploring strategic alternatives

* Bebe Stores Inc - Bebe has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial advisor

* Bebe Stores Inc - has also engaged a real estate advisor to assist with options related to its lease holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
