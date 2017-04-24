版本:
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson, in connection with termination of merger, Bard must pay termination fee of $750 mln

April 24 Becton Dickinson and Co:

* Becton Dickinson -in connection with termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, Bard is required to pay co termination fee of $750 million Source text (bit.ly/2q6oN6S) Further company coverage:
